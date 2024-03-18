Following a match-fixing investigation, Riot Games and VCS League officials canceled the regular season and suspended the playoffs until further notice.

The 2024 Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) has been suspended indefinitely following an investigation into match-fixing in the league during the Spring Split regular season. The Week 8 games have been canceled, and the playoffs have been postponed to a later date. This decision could potentially affect VCS participation in the Mid-Season Invitational.

Very bad news for the Vietnamese League of Legends scene

In a relatively surprising and shocking turn in League of Legends esports history, we learned this morning that the 2024 Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) has been postponed indefinitely. In an announcement made on social networks, we know that all the matches of the 8th week of the competition have been cancelled, and the results of the day of March 14 will not be taken into account. The teams that will participate in the playoffs this spring split will be selected based on the results of the first 7 weeks of competition. The radical decision, announced by Riot Games and league officials, comes after an in-depth investigation that uncovered match-fixing practices at the Vietnam Championship.

In the middle of the week, the league’s first official press release announced the suspension of all matches until further notice. This unexpected announcement gave rise to many speculations. This morning, a new press release clarified the situation. Following an investigation with certain teams and players, Riot Games and VCS League officials have decided to cancel the end of the regular season and postpone the playoffs to an undetermined date; It’s also possible that the Spring Split won’t end, and these playoffs will never be played. According to rumors, at least five teams are not involved in the series of fixing matches in the VCS league.

The league’s latest statement highlighted the seriousness of the current crisis, announcing the cancellation of all remaining matches of the season and the exclusion of the March 14 results from official records. Teams for the finals will be selected on the basis of the performance recorded till the end of the seventh week, a move that underlines VCS’s deep commitment to fair and transparent competition. The situation is further complicated by the possibility that the eight teams involved in the Spring Split could be implicated in the scandal and face sanctions, leading to the cancellation of the 2024 VCS Spring Split altogether.

This could seriously threaten to disrupt the international competition agenda, particularly VCS’s representation at the Mid-Season Invitational to be held in China in May. In the absence of a restart of competition and with the Spring Split potentially cancelled, VCS could be without a representative in this main event. Apart from the logistical implications, the incident is likely to deal a serious blow to the tournament’s reputation both domestically among Vietnamese fans and internationally, where the esports community has reacted with great intensity to the recent revelations. This situation highlights the challenges facing esports in terms of integrity and trust, calling for deep reflection on measures to preserve the spirit of fair and open competition.