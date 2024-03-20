GTA 6 date may be moved forward, new leak reports

Even though many players have imagined that GTA 6 will be released at the end of 2025, the latest information suggests that the game will be available in a few months.

It is one of the most anticipated games of all time and the most favorite candidate for the title of game of the year 2025, Grand Theft Auto VI is always talked about. First unveiled in an excellent trailer in December 2023, the Rockstar Games game will be released in 2025. But chances are it won’t be until the end of the year. We will explain it to you.

Publication of GTA 6 Early 2025?

While a few weeks ago, the vice president of Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 was entering its final stages of development, A new leak may have made it possible to discover the release date of the next opus of one of the great video game sagas. Indeed, the same insider who discovered the trailer’s extracts before its release, “JarlOFrivia”, revealed on his Reddit account that the game would be released in the meantime. First quarter of 2025In January or February.

This was leaked by an insider, u/JarlOfRivia who managed to see and accurately describe multiple scenes from the GTAVI trailer hours before it was leaked and revealed. Source: https://t.co/S3safrfzWTpic.twitter.com/e5KL4hZRyZ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 18, 2024

News that, if proven, will please all players and allow you to discover this new creation faster than expected. However, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games can greatly delay its gameplay. for various reasons.

A new trailer in the coming days?

In addition to this leak, some internet users have noticed a recent change on the Rockstar Games website. Indeed, a “GTA VI Videos” tab has been added to the site, suggesting that one or more other trailers will be available.

This update leaves doubt as to whether or not a brand new trailer will be released for the game that will allow us to see, perhaps, some gameplay. For the moment, we must be patient before enjoying the great celebration GTA 6.