Fortnite players are amazed by this brilliant lock-on gun trick

A Fortnite player combined two of his favorite loadouts from the game to pull off a simple, yet devastating combo that left his opponent nearly defenseless.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is only a few weeks away, but players are still experiencing everything this season has to offer. From company medallions to moving trains, there’s plenty of stuff to discover, so fans just found a deadly combination.

A Reddit post claims that “The sniper meta is over“, a Redditor shared a clip showing the incredible combo that can be achieved with a lock-on gun and a hoverboard.

Fortnite players were stunned to see how the user used a hoverboard to hover in the air, then used the lock-on pistol’s auto-im while falling, giving his opponent no chance to defend himself. “If this happened to me I wouldn’t even be angry, it’s a very good thing“, another player commented.

The lock-on pistol was one of the standout weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. While some players claimed that the bolt-on pistol is “too OP” for the current meta, others are urging Epic Games not to remove it from the weapon pool.

“The bolt action gun has been my secret weapon this season. The only downside is that as soon as they remove it, it will be a while since I aim manually.“, user ‘November_Four’ commented.