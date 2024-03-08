Google’s Phone app offers two very useful new features

Wisely, the Google Phone app is enriched with new features that make its use more intuitive.

To avoid using multiple apps to contact your loved ones, Google Call history from other applications begins to be centralized, as well as a new shortcut for video calls.

Google centralizes your phone calls

Installed by default on Google Pixel smartphones and available on the Play Store, “Phone” application WhatsApp from the American giant now supports display of calls as well as shortcuts for making video calls. The first innovation, seen through @Kishore9196 on X, Google’s “Phone” app appears to allow displaying calls made from WhatsApp, along with regular phone calls.

Technically, the app has supported this option for a few years now, but this is the first time we’ve seen WhatsApp take advantage of it. Currently you must meet two conditions to see the calls appear: Use WhatsApp in version 124.0.608164421-publicbeta of the “Google Phone” app as well as its version 2.24.6.6.

Another new feature of the phone app, shared by Mishal Rahman at Ex, concerns the display of the “Video Call” shortcut when you make a voice call. Clicking on it will take you directly to the Google Meet app. Convenient to quickly switch from one to another. Here again, you’ll have to be patient to see this show up on the stable version of the app.

By making its applications more intuitive to use, Google is scoring points with its smartphone users, but also with those who own Android phones and who haven’t yet switched to a Pixel device. The American giant has fully understood that the tracking and software experience is just as important, if not more, than a well-designed phone.

Source:

9to5Google