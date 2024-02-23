Boulanger is selling Apple’s iPhone 15 at a price rarely seen before

According to Canalys Research Institute, the number of iPhone 15s sold worldwide in 2023 is 17 million. Suffice it to say that the latest addition to the Cupertino company is off to a great start, and with this promotional performance from Boulanger, it can only continue the momentum. If you take advantage of the buyback bonus on an older smartphone, instead of 969 euros, the iPhone 15 is available for less than 779 euros.

When it was introduced later in the year, Apple’s iPhone 15 managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in the world in 2023, alongside the Pro and Pro Max models, according to the Data Institute. Results that can only bode well for the coming year, especially since Apple has also taken first place in the European smartphone market from Samsung. And at the same time as the Cupertino company reinforces its supremacy, one of these flagship models, the iPhone 15, benefits from an excellent offer from Boulanger.

Apple iPhone 15 in a nutshell

Premium design and high-resolution screen

Powerful A16 bionic chip

A battery that lasts twice as many cycles as before

Move to USB-C

Instead of the usual 969 euros, the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) is now available on sale at Boulanger for 779 euros, a discount of 150 euros and a trade-in bonus of 90 euros (excluding the repurchase price of the old smartphone). ). The Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) is also on sale under similar conditions, instead of the usual 1,119 euros, it is available from the same merchant for 879 euros.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other promotions related to Apple iPhone 15. The table is updated automatically.

where to buy

Apple iPhone 15 at the best price?

An unchanged formula, but still winning

Over the years, with each generation of iPhone, we have seen only evolution but not a real revolution. But what does changing the winning formula mean? The design, with flat edges and rounded edges, is recognizable among thousands, as is its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, which still has a good impact. It has a definition of 2,556 x 1,179 pixels and although its refresh rate is still stuck at 60 Hz, it inherits the brightness of at least 2,000 cd/m² and the dynamic island of the iPhone 14Pro.

The camera has benefited from some appreciable improvements, it has almost the same configuration as the iPhone 14 Pro with a 48 Mpx main sensor and a 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle. Apple enhances everything with a 12 Mpx x2 “telephoto” lens. Roughly speakingThis includes using Pixel-binning (Quad Pixel) to recover information in the center of the image on the main sensor, effectively giving the impression of benefiting from x2 zoom without loss.

A battery that doubles its lifespan!

Along with the launch of iOS 17.4, which, among other things, allows you to monitor the state of your battery’s health, the Cupertino company has improved its lifespan. From 500 recharge cycles in which the battery capacity dropped below 80%, we went to 1,000 cycles! In terms of autonomy, we can count on one and a half to two days of use, not bad for a battery of only 3,349 mAh. For charging converted to USB-C, the accepted power is only 20 W.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 uses the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip, the A16 Bionic with 6 CPU cores, 5 GPU cores and 16 cores dedicated to AI. Although surpassed by some more recent models, it remains very efficient compared to what the competition has to offer. The iPhone 15 handles all tasks from the most basic with ease Genshin effect At 60 FPS with max settings. However, it should be noted that the iPhone 15 tends to heat up during intensive use.

To learn even more, read our full review on the Apple iPhone 15.

7 /10



To compare the Apple iPhone 15 with other products in the same category, we invite you to consult our guide to the best iPhones of the moment.

Some links to this article are affiliates. We will explain everything here.

