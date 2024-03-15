86% positive reviews, this hyper-immersive RPG comes to Nintendo Switch today and you have to give it a chance!

Today marks the arrival of this medieval game on Nintendo consoles. Often underestimated, it would be a shame if you missed this epic gem!

Hear, hear, noble ladies and brave knights! Come hear the epic Henry of Scalise, the son of a blacksmith, whose destiny will lead him to lands plagued by dangers and mysteries. Armed with courage and determination, he faces trials with a boldness worthy of the bravest heroes of antiquity, which does not prevent him from running wild in his spare time.

As you may have guessed, it’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance in Question, which marks its arrival on the Nintendo Switch today, six years after its first appearance.. Unfortunately, it didn’t look its best when it was released in the hands of players. On JV, it only managed a modest score of 14/20 due to its errors and technical difficulties, including optimizations on PC, which were very pervasive. Can we blame a team of developers passionate about the medieval world for whom this was their first game? No, and that is why he deserves a second chance to correct judgments that are sometimes too hasty. Warhorse Studios It has worked hard to fix bugs through regular updates and is close to its community of players. Now, the title averages 86% recent positive reviews on Steam. So, if you love open worlds and missed this title, here are the reasons why you should play it!

A strong identity in its difficulty

In addition to bugs and other issues that deter players, Kingdom Come: Salvation is hard to learn. A choice of Czech developers, divisive, but which is part of the game’s identity. Fighting, exploring, or riding requires more effort than other open-world medieval titles. However, the sweaty hands of the players and the blood covering Henry’s rags are essential for the same reason: immersion.. Rarely have we seen a title that immerses itself so much in its universe. At first glance, the game seems completely hostile, but habits quickly form and Kingdom Come: Deliverance finally opens up. These obstacles are actually a blessing where the smallest details matter, like not forgetting to drink your savior schnapps to save the game.

Henry of Skalice



Scalise’s Henry is not a knight, but he will learn to use a sword and bow like a player controlling this character in first person. This blacksmith’s son has your eyes, too, and you’ll feel the slightest parry, drawn arrow, or even failed lockpicking attempts. To match the rugged life of an adventurer of the time, Warhorse Studios chose the difficulty without being punitive..

Every detail counts in a normal person’s life, you have to feed yourself, wash yourself, dress according to the conditions you plan to experience.. Therefore, there is no question of approaching a bandit camp in full armor and smelling the stables, because you will be spotted immediately. Likewise, dressing well will have a positive effect on your interactions with the locals, who will respect you, as opposed to if you’ve been out in the woods for days with your sword still dripping with blood.

Neglecting his appearance and young Henry’s health has a direct impact on gameplay with a penalty appearance that can of course be mitigated by the acquisition of certain attributes related to the experience the character gains. Thus, it will be possible for you to become a wandering ascetic in nature or an experienced diplomat who knows how to present himself through nobility.. All these perspectives are integrated into the gameplay, but above all give a strong influence to the “role-playing” dimension where we embody the character forged through our daily lives.

A rich game that overflows with passion for history

Map of Kingdom Come: Liberation



After mastering the basics of the game, you are ready to experience an epic adventure with many twists and turns. Henry’s story is perfectly anchored in historical context, allowing you to explore the fascinating kingdom of Bohemia, the imperial state of the Holy Roman Empire.. More specifically, the player developed during the war in Bohemia in 1403 under King Wenceslas IV. In other words, it’s a small story within a big story, because everything makes perfect sense.

What’s more, the scenario manages to be both realistic and captivating, never leaving players indifferent to the characters and adventures. This open world allows you to make different decisions that will affect the course of events, on the scale of Henry. It’s up to you to choose between the path of strength or wisdom, according to the skills you’ve unlocked during the adventure. In short, the historical dimension is fully utilized, especially since you are not the hero in this universe. At least, not at the beginning of the story, where you’re just an ugly person trying to make something of your life.. Thus, the feeling of embodying young Henry’s everyday life 100% is brilliantly exploited, be it in his arduous journey, his progress or his small actions that require rigor and discipline.

An elegant, attractive atmosphere

Addictive is the ideal word to evoke the unique atmosphere of this realistic video game. first of all, The music is simply exceptional. Composed by Jan Walta and Adam Sporka, it is needless to say that the medieval theme is venerable enough, mixing the typical melodies of Eastern Europe. They accompany players to taverns warmed by the fire in the most tragic moments and add a calming dimension to this rich atmospheric exploration. For landscapes, it is general, certainly, but as elaborate as possible. Getting lost in the woods has rarely been this fun in a video game, as it’s full of hidden details and is never the same.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases today on Nintendo Switch, adding a new opportunity to discover a title that’s still very underrated.. Castles, lush forests, demanding battles and historical loyalties await you in this video game that is waiting to be explored.