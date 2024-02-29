Football – PSG

He announced a problem with PSG’s last reinforcements

Published on February 29, 2024



When PSG hosted the Stade Rennais last Sunday, Nuno Mendes made his return, having been injured and yet to play since the start of the season. An important return that would give Luis Enrique an extra solution, but according to Jerome Rothen it could lead to problems.

It is a return that has been awaited for some time PSG. If held in check by the capital club Rennais Stadium Last Sunday (1-1), he also recorded the return of Nuno Mendes. Absent after hamstring surgery last September, the Portuguese international played his first minutes of the season.

Problem with Nuno Mendes’ return?

Important return for PSG who may grant permission Luis Enrique to change Lucas Hernandez In central defence. However, even this basis can cause problems Jerome RothenAs he assured team .

“It will then be a matter of finding the right balance”