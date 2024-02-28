Sports

OM: “He’s the boss”, bluffs Marseilles Raymond Domenach

In the right central defender role, Chancelle Mbemba finds his best level since the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset and the return to a 3-5-2 in which Congo exploded the screens under Igor Tudor.

A return to a tactical system with three central defenders, and Chancelle Mbemba finds his best level. As if by magic, Olympique de Marseille’s Congo international has produced two high-flying performances against Shakhtar Donetsk and then against Montpellier in the 3-5-2 set up by Jean-Louis Gasset. On Sunday evening against MHSC (4-1), the former captain of FC Porto broke the screen, showing himself decisive even with this offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2-1 goal for Marseille. On the set of Chaîne L’Equipe, Raymond Domenech welcomed Chancel Mbemba’s return to favour. For the former coach of the French team, it is clear that the Congolese defender is one of Jean-Louis Gasset’s main assets in the Marseille team and his role as a leader and boss in the sky blue and white locker room is crucial.


“Mbemba was excellent against Montpellier, especially because he understood what was happening on the flank, how he had to compensate for Sir’s position. In this three-way system, the right winger and the left winger have a real job. You have to go on, you have to plug holes, go to the other side. Montpellier attacked a lot more on Merlin’s side so on the right, there wasn’t much to defend. But he knew how to use his lane to the fullest, we let him. Also watched at CAN. He’s the boss, he’s the guy who leads, who trains others, he’s the real captain” Analyzed Raymond Domenech surprised by Chancel Mbemba, who is expected to be OM’s essential pawn once again under the command of Jean-Louis Gasset with this system of three-axis defenders. The question now will be who should play with Mbemba and Balerdi the two players who have looked the most comfortable this season. There is real competition between the promising Mayitee and captain Gigot, who have been struggling in recent matches.

