The Rock and Bad Bunny make a category appearance at the 2024 Oscars

It was apparently a special wrestling match between John Cena who was naked (almost well) at the Oscars this year, and The Rock and Bad Bunny who introduced a series.

As reported on Catch-Newz, Bad Bunny and The Rock have been announced as presenters for this year’s ceremony, but we’ll have to wait until the broadcast to find out more. The event took place on March 10, 2024 and eventually saw Bad Bunny and The Rock share the stage.

Indeed, they were brought together to present the International Film of the Year series:

Wrestling was very present during the ceremony this year with three wrestlers. Also, John Cena and The Rock crossed paths backstage:

Photo credit: ABC

