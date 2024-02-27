Girondins4Ever condemns Bordeaux injustice

A group of supporters today North Gate Bordeaux Just published a press release. Those based in North Bend No Metmut Atlantic Stadium – Rene GallisCondemn the imbalance in the allocation of parking spaces especially for roadies traveling to the upcoming championship match.

If they are not quoted directly, group no Ultramarine They are targeted since they will have all the positions. As a reminder and from some evidence and videos, there was a scuffle outside the stadium at the end of the match

Guingamp (1-0).

North Gate Bordeaux Press Release:

As the months pass, it is clear that nothing is improving. Here we face a new chapter of bias from our club. An inequality that is becoming more and more systematic in our organizational context. Much to our surprise, we learned that the club had reserved 10 places for us on a trip to Rodez. paltry and paltry sums. This decision is in addition to previous positions and actions taken against us by the club: ridiculous placement on the north bend, ban on sound system, ban on tickets for sale in our block, ban on perches for our capes, ban on parking for our trucks… only to name a few. Following our requests to improve the spaces for roadies, the management of the club, under pressure from third parties of a dishonest nature, made a clear decision to hand over all the parking spaces, revealing some private exchanges, (photos and videos). One and the same group, giving us no place for this match. As a result, we will unfortunately not be attending the roadies. Finally, know that these disparities and obstacles that are meant to slow us down and deprive us of our rights cannot in any way change our dedication and our passion for FCGB.