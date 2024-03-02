Luis Enrique and Mbappé had a one-on-one exchange this Saturday morning

Kylian Mbappé and Luis Enrique were exchanged at the PSG campus this Saturday morning, during the draw between Monaco and PSG at Louis-II (0-0), a few hours after the striker’s exit at the break. The coach explained to his player why he substituted him, two games in a row.

A little quiet relationship? This Saturday morning at the PSG campus, after an eventful evening at Louis-II, Parisian coach Luis Enrique and his striker Kylian Mbappé spoke on the initiative of the 2018 world champions. All in a calm environment, led by .

The Spanish coach explained to the player why he took him off at half time during the match against Monaco (0-0). and more generally his treatment in the last three meetings.

The technician believes that Mbappé is no longer the same

Luis Enrique believes that since February 7 and the Coupe de France match against Brest (3-1), Kylian Mbappe has not been quite the same. Which can be explained by a blow to the left ankle by a brazier, which could have had more serious consequences.

From a source close to the staff, Luis Enrique does not hide that the striker’s management will not be the same during the upcoming key meetings as in Ligue 1, especially this Tuesday in the Champions League (9 pm, RMC Sport 1).

Another point: the choice to put the player on the bench can also be explained by the desire of the Spanish coach to prepare for the future, as he repeated in the press conference. This is easier to do in the league than in the big matches. In any case, there was a desire on the part of both men today to defuse the situation. The exchange was considered constructive. Now it’s up to them to find their balance.

Arthur Parrott and Fabrice Hawkins