Follow the draw for the semi-finals live
When will the semi finals take place?
The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, April 3. The final will be held on Saturday, May 25 at a venue to be determined.
Response to vitriol from Raines to Puy over recipe controversy
After facing criticism from Puebla leaders for Rennes’ decision to leave Rennes after the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, the Breton club defended the decision © in a press release.
>> Firm response from Rance
Why was the PSG-Nice quarter final postponed?
The PSG-Nice quarter-final was postponed until 13 March due to the capital club’s European schedule, but Hervé Renard’s Blues entered the tournament.
>> Why is the PSG-Nice quarter-final not being played this week?
3 out of 4 semi-finalists are known
After the quarterfinals played this week, three teams have made it to the last four of the competition: OL, Rennes and Valenciennes (L2).
The last qualifier will be known at the end of the quarter finals Between Paris and Nice Adjourned to Wednesday March 13.
The posters for the semi-finals will be chosen during a draw held live on the Tout le Sport show this Friday on France 3, from 8pm. To continue in this live.
Hello everyone!
The draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France will take place this Friday, March 1 at 8pm. After the qualification of Lyon, Valenciennes and Rennes, the last qualifier is understood to be postponed until Wednesday 13 March after the quarter-final between PSG and Nice.