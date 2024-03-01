Follow the draw for the semi-finals live

15:50

After the quarterfinals played this week, three teams have made it to the last four of the competition: OL, Rennes and Valenciennes (L2).

The last qualifier will be known at the end of the quarter finals Between Paris and Nice Adjourned to Wednesday March 13.

The posters for the semi-finals will be chosen during a draw held live on the Tout le Sport show this Friday on France 3, from 8pm. To continue in this live.