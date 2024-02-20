Football – Mercato – OM

Gattuso’s departure: Surprise, Laurent Blanc expected at OM?

While he hasn’t quite succeeded in turning around OM’s fortunes, Gennaro Gattuso is on the verge of knocking on the door of the velodrome. To replace him, Pablo Longoria would have decided to trust Jean-Louis Gasset. And can carry former Ivory Coast coach Laurent Blanc in his suitcase.

This Sunday evening, TheOm bowed to breast During the 22nd day of League 1. As a result, the Marseille club is currently ninth in the championship with 30 points.

Laurent Blanc, Deputy of the Gazette at OM?

Lack of revitalizing solutionsoh my god Gennaro Gattuso is about to jump ship. To compensate for the departure of the Italian coach, Pablo Longoria Want to bet on Jean Louis The Gazette (70 points). and believe Florent German, No journalist RMC Sport, Former coach of Ivory Coast can be reached Marseille with Laurent Blanc.

“Everything is possible in football, especially in Marseille”