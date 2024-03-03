Football – PSG

PSG: Controversy with Mbappé, Al-Khelafi clan gets involved

Published on March 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm



Kylian Mbappé sparked a controversy by deciding to spend the second half in the stands with his mother. Some believe the French striker went too far and showed a lack of respect for the capital club. Seated well in the presidential stand, Mbappé and his mother took the opportunity to chat with Nasser El-Khelafi’s entourage.

Kylian Mbappé is at the center of a controversy just days before the most important match of his final season. PSG. His attitude during the second half against AS Monaco is the reason. Moreover, when his partners were on the field or on the bench, he and his mother talked to relatives Nasser al-Khelafi.

Luis Campos was tense

attitude of Kylian Mbappé The faces of the Paris leaders inevitably tensed. As suggested by team , Luis Campos The second half was particularly tense. Moreover, he is a leader who may have decided to raise Mbappé In the box, the seer dressed and bathed. Thus, he was able to connect with his mother before talking to those close to the president PSG.

