After his concussion, Le Garec misses the Toulouse-Racing 92 clash.

Ile-de-France club president Laurent Travers confirmed this Figaro That the international scrum-half will miss Sunday’s round of 16 at Ernest-Wallon.

The uncertainty was so great, it is now confirmed. This question was asked by on Tuesday Le FigaroRacing 92 president, Laurent Travers, has confirmed to us that Nolan Le Garec, who went out with concussion against Clermont last Saturday, will not take part in Sunday’s round of 16 of the Champions Cup at Ernest-Vallon. Against Stade Toulouse.

“There is a rule: when someone has a concussion and it is declared by the match doctor, there is an automatic 10-day (stoppage) which cannot be reduced. This is for player protection. A player automatically has a weekend where he cannot play. The Altosequan leader confirmed to us.

Last Saturday, at Paris La Defense Arena, Nolan Le Garec, who shone during the last Six Nations tournament, was hit on the head early in the match, tackled by Clermont winger Yerim Fall and made a brilliant pass after contact. led to the trial of Henry Arundel.

No decision for Guibert

After the match, his manager, Englishman Stuart Lancaster, said: “Nolan will follow protocol. We are eight days away from the match against Toulouse and we will see how it goes. Unfortunately for Ciel et Blanc, protocol is strict when concussions are proven. So there will be no Antoine Dupont-Nolan Le Guerrec duel on Sunday in Toulouse.

During the same match won against ASM, Racing fly-half, Antoine Guibert also suffered an ankle injury. He had to leave the field supported by two trainers. The opener selected for the last tournament is yet to be decided. “Antoine, we are still waiting for a decision”Laurent Travers explains.