Jean-Michel Aulas in exclusive discussion for the takeover of the OL Valley Arena
Holnest, the family company owned by Jean-Michel Aulas, has entered into exclusive discussions with OL Groupe to purchase the arena located in the OL Valley, the group announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The negotiations, whose deadline has been set for May 31, aim to sell all shares in OLG Vallée Arena, the operating company of the LDLC Arena, a 16,000-seat modular multipurpose hall inaugurated at the end of 2023. Especially by Aswell in the Euroleague of basketball.
“The proposed sale of these assets is part of a strategy developed by Eagle Football, specifically to refocus on men’s football activities”, mentions OL Groupe in a press release. The announcement comes after the holding company owned by John Textor sold the OL women’s division and its American women’s franchise Seattle Reign FC to American billionaire Michelle Kang last month for €53.6 million.
Company name change for OL Groupe
OL Group also announced its company name change this Tuesday. The holding company is now called Eagle Football Group to consolidate the various football entities within the Eagle Football Holdings fold. In addition to OL, this holding brings together the clubs of Botafogo (Brazil), Molenbeek (Belgium), Crystal Palace (England), FC Florida (United States).
“Olympic Lyonnais, owned by Eagle Football Group, retains its historic name”. Refers to a press release. The roaring lion on the ol coat of arms must not give way to the eagle …
