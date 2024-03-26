Sports

Germany dominates the Netherlands and gains confidence ahead of its Euros

Julian Nagelsmann seems to have found his formula. If Germany needed just 7 seconds to score against the Blues, this time, they were stunned in the third minute after Joey Weerman took advantage of a loose ball. Maximilian Mittelstadt (3rd). But Mannschaft were quick to react through the attacker, who redeemed himself by equalizing with a superb strike on the edge of the area (11th).

With confidence, Germany then enjoyed showcasing its game. But after returning from the locker room a more adventurous Netherlands turned the tide against Germans who were starting to doubt. Memphis Depay even came close to giving his team the advantage, but his first-time shot went wide of the target (61st).

At the end of the match, tactical changes initiated by Nagelsmann roused the Germans and if Bart Verbrugge thought he had saved his teammates with two top-class saves (76th, 83rd), he could not stop Niklas Fulkrug from offering victory. Mannschaft (2-1, 85th), shoulders back with goal. With two notable wins in two warm-up matches, Germany look ready with less than three months to go before their Euros.

