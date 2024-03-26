Germany dominates the Netherlands and gains confidence ahead of its Euros

At the end of the match, tactical changes initiated by Nagelsmann roused the Germans and if Bart Verbrugge thought he had saved his teammates with two top-class saves (76th, 83rd), he could not stop Niklas Fulkrug from offering victory. Mannschaft (2-1, 85th), shoulders back with goal. With two notable wins in two warm-up matches, Germany look ready with less than three months to go before their Euros.