PSG, OM and Lille will not play in Ligue 1 between their two European Cup matches – Ligue 1 – D29

And we say thank you to LFP!

The league on Thursday announced the decision to reschedule three of the 29 matches on March 21E The L1 day, scheduled for the weekend of April 13, is to clear the calendars of the three French clubs still competing in the European Cup. The LFP justified its decision by explaining “The progression of French clubs to the European Cup is an absolute priority. All points scored are fundamental to France’s UEFA coefficient. » This will allow the clubs concerned to focus on their quarter-finals and take a breather between the home and away legs.

⚠️ Exceptional TV programming! Course of French clubs in European Cup is absolute priority ⤵️https://t.co/ncmcUP9yPk — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) March 21, 2024

As a reminder, Kylian Mbappé and his teammates face FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on April 9th, Olympique de Marseille play Benfica in Lisbon on the 10th and Lille travel to Aston Villa on the 11th. The LFP reminds us though that the other six meetings of the day will all take place on scheduled dates. The Lorient-Paris, Monaco-Lille and Marseille-Nice matches will take place on Wednesday 24 April.

Until then, not sure if our three clubs are still European.

French football, the beautiful fifth wheel of the carriage