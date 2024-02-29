Gentlemen in the LFL, what’s the problem? Already a crucial match this evening against TDS

League of Legends is not an exact science. When we were brought up Gentle fellows As the big favorites line up for this 2024 LFL Spring Split, it’s clear that for the moment, we were very wrong. The M8s are stuck in the soft underbelly of the rankings and are also in the negative with 6 wins for 7 losses. While qualifying for the playoffs is still relevant, the margin for error is always better. Eika and his teammates are on the same level Game word And SolariKnowing that life force.fly Retro is just behind (5-8).

Given that we do not live with the group on a daily basis, it is difficult to precisely understand the reasons for this poor performance. But based on the game and what is available to the general public, we will still try to understand and analyze this situation, Disappointing For everyone: players, fans and CEOs.

A team struggling to progress in the game

The first point that we want to emphasize is the game plan Gentle fellows in competition. Since the start of the season, the team seems to be struggling to find its identity. The pace is slow and is verified in these statistics: Currently the Gentle Mats are one of the LFL teams with the longest stay on the Rift with average duration. 34:35 min per game. Only Team GO is slower. In addition to the numbers, M8 often has difficulty staying active in the early game. Their comfort zone is waiting to be scaled. If it works well at the beginning of the season, by continuing this style of play, opponents know what to expect and find the right strategy: snowball early in the game and take advantage of the space offered. The goal is not to point fingers at any player. But the jungler’s responsibility white can be enquired. If he has rather good stats Rail And MaokaiAs such it seems much less comfortable with more aggressive champions xin Or Wukong. This seems counterintuitive given that tank junglers are excellent in the current metagame. But the problem is that Ragnar and Ika tend to play scaling champions with limited effect in the early game, a Dynamiter would be nice, especially when playing Bao. the army…

However, it should be noted that the Gentle Mets went out of their way to play a more early-game composition yesterday. White played remarkably well Lee Sin And the jungler was able to count on it Taliyah Eika’s to force fights everywhere. Will improved and the M8s set enough pace to take a slight lead. However, we know the ending and it didn’t pay off in the end. BK ROG won with a devilish 113. But snowball is a game to end peacefully, it is necessary training And some Practical. So the M8 should continue on this path to raise the bar and hope. Continuing in passive style does nothing good.

A referral match that did not result in follow-up

What is disappointing for Gentle Mets is that the team managed a benchmark match against a top team in galvanizing terms. To LFL days From Nice, M8 crushed Carmine Corp by putting out a masterclass from start to finish. Ika and her teammates were snowballing on 3 lanes and were very active.

The draft obviously helped a lot with positive matchups everywhere. However, we really appreciated the choice vegetation Top from Ragner. We know that Regner Masters tank perfectly (Sion, K’Sante, Shen). But he’s also shown in the past that he’s capable of snowballing pick carries. In addition to Fiora, we can cite Olaf Or Gwen. Boatlane drafts may also need to be adapted. Bao is not always in a good mood. Varus lethality Or the army There are currently top tier champions in the metagame. But it lacks some enthusiasm, some creativity. In his arsenal, we find a gem champion Kalista, Xayah Or Jinx. A champion that has a lot of potential and who we want to see in his hands.

Trust factor verified by TDS

Aggression and drafting are closely linked factors faith. The confidence we have, the confidence we have in our teammates… With 3 losses in a row, it can obviously be critical to revolutionize your game. But we are coming to an important moment in this segment. Gentle fellows. While there are plenty of experienced players on the roster who should be able to handle this type of situation, it’s now or never to react and regain control. We talked about White earlier, but he’s the least experienced of the bunch. Let’s hope he is supported as best as possible by his teammates.

Tonight, M8s will play against TDS. A team ranked lower than them. On paper, a team is an ideal opponent to get back on track, regain confidence and boost itself before the final sprint. But beware, the Southerners showed yesterday that they are not giving up. They can still dream of the playoffs and always blame themselves. They surprised Team GO yesterday and will be in between The real test. There are many projects to be done on Gentle Mats and tonight’s match could change everything for better or worse.