Release date clear due to job offer?

What if GTA 6 comes out earlier than expected? A job offer published on the Rockstar website leaves a clue as to when the game will be released in 2025. We will tell you everything.



In the eyes of the general public, the story of GTA 6 begins in 2022 when about a hundred gameplay videos are pirated and then distributed online. A huge blow to Rockstar GamesFans who have been waiting for 10 years for a sequel to the popular series are delighted to see it. Development is on track. Since then, aside from legal loopholes regarding the hacker behind the leaks, it’s clear we don’t have much to go on. Then came December 5, 2023.

That day, Rockstar finally revealed the first trailer for GTA 6. It lasts about 1 minute 30 minutes, during which we enjoy watching it shows us what we can expect once the game is available. The ending shows what everyone expected, but without the precision desired by the players: GTA 6 will release in 2025. No months, quarters or ranges. In the meantime, the trailer remains to be watched and re-watched, even if it means dwelling on unimportant details with the utmost rigour.

As the release of GTA 6 becomes more apparent, the job offer will give a hint

However, it is the release date that is most interesting now. Financial report from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has come out and indicated that GTA 6 will not be released before the end of 2024. But what if another index corrects this time frame downward? On the Rockstar website, there is a job offer for the position of Translation checker, in this case Russian. Overall, it involves examining the latter “Ensure the ultimate quality our users expect from a Rockstar product“

Nothing specific is mentioned at this level and on the respective game(s). But we see that it is 12-month fixed-term contract. Apart from GTA 6, we don’t know of any other project that requires a year of work. And above all, Rockstar is confident that it will not need the services of a Russian translation tester after this deadline. Extrapolating, this could mean GTA 6 will release in March 2025 or very close to that date. We can only hope that the future confirms this hypothesis.