New skins, amazing surprises, absolutely worth discovering!

A new Battle Pass skin for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been leaked and features Greek gods such as Ares, Zeus and more, with some in-game hints. Here’s everything we know so far.

In about a week, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will begin, and players will be completing their Battle Passes and Quests from the current season. The latest Fortnite Battle Royale update includes new weapons, a rotating train that moves around the island, a weapon mod system, and new mobility mechanics. In addition, Fortnite has expanded its opportunities for players with three new game modes: LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, all of which operate within the Epic ecosystem. However, with the next season scheduled to begin on March 8, 2024, player interest is at an all-time high.

In anticipation of the new season, players can now complete the Odyssey quest. At the start of every season, players are always excited about the Battle Pass skins and the cosmetic rewards they can get, as these are highly sought-after assets in the game. Fortunately, some leaks have revealed some skins from the Battle Pass that will be present in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Renowned data miners ShiinaBR, HYPEX and iFireMonkey have now leaked on social media the battle pass skin inspired by Greek mythology that is coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. First, players are expected to get the Zeus skin in the Battle Pass, aka the Greek god of thunder. Some skins such as Cerberus, Hades, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Artemis, Ares and Odyssey are also planned to appear in the Battle Pass. Additionally, a Medusa skin with two selectable styles is also expected to be featured in Battle Pass. So far, eight skins have been leaked that will be featured in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The names of these outfits were taken from the constellation teasers players received about the new season. Each of these constellations is named after Greek gods and characters, matching the designs of the above skins decoded from recent Fortnite investigations. The leaked information also states that the Odyssey skin will be a free reward for players who complete quests in Ranked Battle Royale mode or Zero Build mode. However, it is not yet fully confirmed whether this will be for skin or not. However players can now interact with Odyssey NPCs at the Ruined Reels point on the current map.

Additionally, constellations have been spotted in the game that correspond thematically to the leaked skins. For example, Poseidon’s trident would correspond to the constellation, and Aphrodite’s to the heart. Although the above leaks are unconfirmed, they are attributed to this teaser. While speculation remains on the exact names and designs of Battle Pass cosmetics for the upcoming Fortnite season, we’ll keep you updated here as new information is revealed.

