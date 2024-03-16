GTA 6 can become incredibly realistic with this feature

GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated game of the next few years. The Rockstar memorial is already unleashing passion, even though it’s only just being planned 2025 on PC, Xbox Series and PS5. We can even say that its trailer “broke the internet”. In this opus, we’ll find a new pair of heroes in a city inspired by Miami. In the trailer, we can already learn a lot about this new universe, which is still based on the bad state of America and with a good dose of humor. As for the gameplay, you’ll have to wait a little longer, but players already have their own ideas about the new features that can spice up Vice City. And one of the most requested on niche forums is directly inspired by Red Dead Redemption.

GTA 6 fans make their short list

At Rockstar, like many other video game studios, the quest for realism is becoming more and more significant. As we already see in GTA 6, everything is done to simulate reality: attractive graphics, references to real events and more advanced features. Stealers should also be reliable and leave a large margin of freedom for players. For their part, players have already created an impressive wish list to contribute to the immersion: Be able to breastfeed someone. If so, Rockstar has already integrated this feature into the title, but without showing it. In any case, this idea has gained popularity in the community.

This idea does not come out of nowhere, as the gameplay is directly taken from Red Dead Redemption 2 (another Rockstar title), where it is possible to transport corpses on the back of your horse. Generally speaking, many players want to transfer western mechanics to GTA 6. Some people, for example, want to be able to drag NPCs with ropes or chains (like with RD2’s lasso). Others want to revisit the weapon wheel in the new Grand Theft Auto, which they find very practical. As you might have guessed: Rockstar will have a hard time living up to all the expectations, which are, let’s face it, rather excessive. That said, it will certainly bring surprises, because who’s to say that this famous gameplay isn’t already in GTA 6, Still planning for 2025.