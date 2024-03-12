Genetic association between early language and ADHD

On the one hand, the words children produce (expressive vocabulary) and understand (receptive vocabulary) change rapidly during early development, partly due to genetic factors. ” Some variations in language development may be associated with variations in the genetic code stored in our cells “, explained Beat St. Porcaine, co-author of the new study published in Biological psychiatry.

On the other hand, language learning difficulties are linked to neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and speech disorders. spectrumspectrum autistic” Are genetic factors underlying children’s language development linked to literacy and skill outcomes? IntelligenceIntelligence Normal later in life? » asked the researchers.

Assessment of vocabulary size during the first years of life

Analysis on a scale of The genomeThe genome The vocabularies of over 17,000 children from different languages ​​(English, Dutch and Danish) show how genetics influences word production and comprehension from childhood to adulthood. Analyzes were conducted for expressive vocabulary in the early stage (infants aged 15 to 18 months), and expressive and receptive vocabulary in the late stage (toddlers aged 2 to 3 years). The researchers found that these genetic associations evolved dynamically during the first three years of life. Additionally, producing more words in the early stage and comprehending fewer words in the late stage were associated with a higher risk of ADHD.

Alain Verhoff, first author of the study, concludes: “ This study demonstrates the importance of vocabulary size, assessed during the first years of life, for future behavior and cognition, and highlights the need for increased data collection efforts during early infancy and childhood. »