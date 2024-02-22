Antoine Dupont, Terrible Suffering

While Antoine Dupont makes his debut with the French rugby sevens team this Friday, the discipline specialist spoke of the big difference with rugby fifteens.

D-1 before the big day. This Friday, Antoine Dupont will officially begin his career as a Septist, or rather open this bracket that will close with the Paris Olympic Games. The debut of the France XV captain is obviously eagerly awaited. On Tuesday, the Toulouse player was given a glimpse of what awaits him during the opposition against Great Britain.

Most of VII’s actors want to be confident, though. “He’s so strong, physically. He’s so intelligent, the way he anticipates things, the way he sees the game. Marie Semperen underlined at Eurosport, adding: “He will adapt very quickly and I think he will know how not to perform too much, but to serve his teammates.”

It is four times harder in rugby sevens than in rugby fifteen

However, the move to seven won’t be easy for the former Castres. A consequence of the physical dimension of rugby sevens. The main difference is that everything happens faster. At seven o’clock, you should be able to repeat maximal intensity efforts and maintain them for fourteen minutes. She said, clarifying: “He hits really hard. In terms of physical preparation, my feeling is that it’s four times harder in rugby sevens than in rugby fifteen. »

The Blues will take on the United States, Samoa and Australia in succession during the group stage of the Rugby Sevens in Vancouver, which begins this Friday.