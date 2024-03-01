Gas price, tobacco, RSA, energy audit, promotion…

Thanasis/Getty Images Thanasis/Getty Images Find out everything that changes for French on March 1, 2024. (Illustrative Photo)

France – At the beginning of every month, from this Friday March 1, 2024 many changes will take place in the lives of French people. Among them, we find in particular a new increase in the price of tobacco, a change in the retirement pension from the Agric-Arco supplementary insurance or a future decrease in the price of gas.

• RSA is packaged into 47 sections

Tested in 18 divisions from 2023, Active Solidarity Income (RSA) is being deployed in 29 additional divisions to concern beneficiaries in a total of 47 divisions conditional on 15 hours of activity per week. The criteria will be generalized across the region in 2025 with the aim of promoting the professional integration of recipients.

Please note that this 15-hour weekly activity may take the form of immersion in a company to refine your business project, obtain a driving license, undertake procedures to obtain rights or participate in voluntary sector activities.

• Capping certain on-shelf promotions

The Descrozaille law comes into effect on March 1. To apply this text, promotions on non-food products such as hygiene, maintenance or perfumery in supermarkets may no longer exceed 34%. No more discounts on diapers, shower gels or laundry detergents up to 70% or even 80% off.

The Act aims to correct imbalances in the business relationship between suppliers and distributors.

• 2023 Energy Audit ends soon

The 5.6 million households concerned have just one month left to use their energy checks sent on April 21, 2023. This will end on March 31. It was established by the government to help French people pay their electricity and gas bills.

New energy checks for the remainder of 2024 will soon be mailed to relevant households to combat rising energy prices.

• Reduction in gas prices

Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), which publishes its price every month “landmark”A sharp reduction – 5% announced for March – will lead suppliers to significantly reduce their prices and therefore the amount on your bill.

CRE therefore recommends a rate of 0.09291 euros per kilowatt hour (kWh) including tax for households using gas mainly for heating, and a rate of 0.11585 euros including tax for those using gas for hot water and cooking.

• Regularization of retirement pension

The Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension, paid to 13 million retirees, will be regularized this month. Certain retirees, whose CSG rate increased in their last income tax notice application to 2024, will thus receive a lower pension in March than they would normally receive. The pension for January and February was calculated based on old rates.

“If, on the contrary, your CSG rate has fallen, you will receive a transfer to your bank account in February corresponding to the reimbursement of the social security contributions deducted more from your pension for the months of January and February”, Agirc-Arrco explains.

• End of validity of dematerialized meal vouchers in 2023

You can still have meal vouchers on your dedicated card from 2023 onwards. This ends March 1st… but it’s not lost. The balance will usually freeze temporarily before transferring to your remaining 2024 balance in mid-March.

• Tobacco prices rise (again)

After rising from 50 cents to 1 euro on 1 January, the price of a pack of cigarettes will rise from 10 cents to 1 euro on 1 March. But for a limited number of brands, mainly Lucky Strike, WinFide, Vogue and Pall Mall.

Thus, a pack of 20 Lucky Strike or Winfield cigarettes goes for 11.5 to 12 euros. A pack of 40 cigarettes from Rothmans London Mega costs 1 euro, 23 to 24 euros. The new cigarette pack prices can be found on the French Customs website on this document.

• Changing your driving license from automatic to manual gearbox just got easier

Automatic transmission driving license holders will no longer have to wait three months to get seven hours of training before they can get behind the wheel of a vehicle equipped with a manual transmission.

Moreover, the duration of simulator training increases from one to two hours, while a driver’s license certificate and a certificate certifying the ability to drive will be enough to hit the road with a manual gearbox, without waiting for the issuance of the license. Driving license title.

• Changes in health costs

The price changes in the health sector will only take place at the end of the month, on the 31st. The surcharge payable by the patient on each box of medicines will double from 50 cents to one euro. The surcharge on medical transport will also be doubled from 2 to 4 euros.

• Transition to summer time

At the end of March, on the night of Saturday 30 to Sunday 31, we will switch to summer time. At 2 o’clock, it will be 3 o’clock.

