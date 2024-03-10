Business

Puerto Rico, Air, Crete, etc.: Week 10 recap

Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read

With the latest news from the last week, QUAND PARTIR invites you to travel around the world through news, practical information, travel reviews, good deals and other things that have come out in recent days.

For the week of March 4 to 10

Crete

Most Read Article: “All-Inclusive Holidays: Getting to Crete”

For a complete change of scenery, just a few hours by plane from Paris, head to Crete. This paradise-looking island will give you well-deserved moments of relaxation.

Airplane view

Air travel has never been safer than in 2023

Obviously this interests us the most when we have to take a plane. Along with the good price, we also hope that the flight taken will not have any problems or damages and of course no scratches on the way…

Puerto Rico

Go to Puerto Rico

We came here to discover the nature between the beaches, the cordillera and the jungles, but also highlight the history and local culture, which, among other things, witnesses the last Taino (the first inhabitants of the island) and that more numerous long Spanish presence on this Caribbean land.

Cuba

Articles in series

The world was divided into different subjects. This is what we provide here in about ten categories for you to see regularly on the site. So, on the way…

Latest news from around the world…

– No more than 100 ml of liquid can be allowed on the plane again
– Access to Galapagos is now (much) more expensive
– All French health documents will soon be recognized across Europe
– Young French people are more and more tourists …
– To increase its income, Greece wants to develop the LGBT tourist market

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The CNIL said Yahoo! 10 million euro fine

January 19, 2024

Michel-Edouard Leclerc confronts agriculture minister “who spends his time dividing us”

4 weeks ago

Ecological Transition Minister, Christophe Bechu, announces relaxed rules

4 weeks ago

Dividends, salaries, bonuses… how the profits of big companies will be distributed

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button