Leclerc, Super U, Intermarché… laundry detergent recalled across France due to allergy risk

Check the brand of your detergent before running the machine. The government website Rappel Conso provides that information Reminder NoA hypoallergenic detergent, Persavan, Sold in many supermarkets in France.

Contains benzyl alcohol, which can cause Allergies In people who are susceptible to it.

Casino, Intermarche, Super U…

A related product is “Sensitive Notes of White Flowers” Detergent, hypoallergenic, Sold under the brand Perseverance.

Sold in cans of 1.5 l 30 to wash, its barcode The number is 3700593603905 and A lotNo. 031943. She was Sold from 07/26/2023 to 03/11/2024.

Laundry detergent containers are sold in many stores, Everywhere in France :

casino ;

; Intermarche :

: Super U ;

; Leclerc.

Benzyl alcohol, a compound used in laundry detergents

According to Rappel Conso, this detergent is the subject of a recall, due to the presence of benzyl alcohol in its composition.

This is alcohol Flammable, inflammatory and colorless. used as solvent In the manufacture of lacquers, paints and inks. But it is also integrated Making soap And perfume.

Since the laundry detergent is hypoallergenic, the presence of benzyl alcohol may be the cause Allergies

Recall Conso recommends that you no longer use the product and return it to the point of sale. Proceedings of Refunded amount Runs through Monday April 15, 2024. You can contact on the following telephone numbers: 06 32 23 76 64If you have any questions.

