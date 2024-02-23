Gabriel Attal, the white knight of the personal house?

This is called a paradigm shift or government about-face. Break out of the cookie-cutter announcements in the middle of a presidential campaign with a garden on the pavilion “Ecological, economic and social nonsense”. Make way for a speech praising the individual house as building “Part of the French dream”.

The words of the Prime Minister, Gabriel Atal, that make “enough fun” For the builders of new houses, but which must still be translated into concrete actions, today warns Gregory Monod, president of the housing department of the French Building Federation (FFB).

And for good reason: beyond these two small points uttered by high-level political leaders – the first by former housing minister Emmanuel Worgan in October 2021, the second by the head of government on February 14 at the construction site in Villejuif (Val de Marne) – “For two years there has been a scramble for new housing,” Storm on the builders.

Sales of individual homes fell 39.1%

In 2023, 58,500 new single-family homes were sold, compared to 96,097 in 2022. Which is 39.1% less from one year to the next. Worse, it’s less than half the 2007-2023 annual average of 118,441 sales, which the FFB’s housing division announced during a press point this morning.

“It is a descent into hell: all regions are severely affected. In eight of them, the fall is greater than 40%. In six regions, it is between 30 and 40%. Only Brittany experienced a fall of less than 30% with -27%. explained Christophe Beaucox, its general representative.

In 2024, “ “The situation will get worse.” 8 construction starts per 1,000 households, and “Despite a slight dip in rates, nothing suggests a rebound”, Added Gregory Monod, president of the Building Habitat division and developer in Annecy. And this is due to the exclusion of zero-rate loans (PTZ) for new personal housing in relaxed zones, i.e. where supply of real estate exceeds demand.

The Prime Minister made “Declarations of Love”…

Also, these two professionals are betting everything on Gabriel Atal to solve the crisis. ” The Prime Minister made declarations of love for the individual home. This is the first time since 2017 (and the election of President Macron) That the Prime Minister makes such an insulting speech on housing », Applauded Gregory Monod. “Now we need action,” He immediately warned.

Starting from the principle that “Individual home remains fastest construction to restart”, FFB’s head of housing department reaches out to head of government on density of residential fabric, as announced last Wednesday.

” Often, around the pavilion, there is still space that we don’t know what to do with. We will make the procedures significantly easier for the aspirants, so that they can build additional housing on their land. », said the tenant of Matignon.

… But are local elected officials willing to accept this density?

Gregory Monod asks: “Are local elected officials willing to accept this density? » Knowing that the land use of agricultural land and natural spaces will be at least halved by 2031, at the time of Zero Net Artificialization of Land (ZAN) policy.

Also, the president of the Building Habitat cluster told the government that local urban planning plans (PLUs) should be in the hands of mayors. “more agile” To change the rules. A similar request for subdivisions in the city center since “ Specifications do not allow them to evolve.

What is the acceptable limit for local residents?

As much as no “Real Breaks” Which Gregory Monod asks to lift. Grand Paris Management, the common operator for the state and the Île-de-France region, has proposed a feasibility study to the two municipalities to find the best ways to restart construction.

Once the results of the investigation are known, either the mayor will not proceed further, or he will be able to create an integrated development area (ZAC) with all these advantages: a regulatory structure, control planning over the entirety of the town, cash flow advance…, explains Gallery Jean-Philippe Dugoin-Clément, Vice-President of the Île-de-France Regional Council (UDI) and President of the Grand Paris Management.

Because the problem of shortage of new houses is accompanied by the acceptance of densification of cities.

“We know how to achieve density at the rate of 20 to 30 houses per hectare. On the other hand, if we go beyond this, we run the risk of finding it difficult for everyone to accept it and we are not free from shelter”, the boss of Dhruv Building Habitat has already warned.

Many of the messages that Gregory Monod is preparing to send to Christophe Bechu, Minister of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, with whom he has a meeting “In a few weeks”.