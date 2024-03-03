AAH, activity bonus, family allowances… Here is the CAF payment schedule

Active Solidarity Income (RSA), Allowance for Disabled Adults (AAH) or Family Allowances, Family Allowance Fund (CAF) takes care of payment of many supports. Every month, many families rely on this institution.

In addition, effective April 1, 2024, all assistance paid by CAF will change. In fact, various social and family benefits will increase by 4.6%. Although the increase takes effect from April 1, it won’t be until May that beneficiaries will see an increase in their monthly payments.

As for the payment dates of the various CAF social benefits, the payment for the month of February will be made on Tuesday 5 March. Support for the month of March will also be paid on April 5, the date falling on a Friday.

However, for the month of April it will be conducted on Monday May 6, as the 5th will coincide with the weekend. Additionally, it is on benefits paid during the month of May that beneficiaries will see a revaluation of 4.6%.

Indeed, a single person benefiting from the RSA, for example, will see the amount received increase from 607.75 euros to 635.71 euros in May. With respect to full-rate AAH beneficiaries, the maximum amount of this support will now increase to 1016.05 euros.

On Wednesday 5 June, Friday 5 July, Monday 5 August and Thursday 5 September CAF will offer social and family benefits for the months of May, June, July and August. For those in September, the payment will be made on Friday 4th October, as the 5th falls on a Saturday.

Finally, services for the months of October and November will be conducted on Tuesday November 5 and Thursday December 5, 2024. Please note that services for the month of December will be conducted on Monday January 6, 2025.

CAF asks its beneficiaries to change their passwords

So the revaluation of 4.6% announced for several months has been retained, which for 2025 is, however, less certain. A week ago, the Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, tabled the question of indexation of social benefits.

Indeed, the ministerial representative expressed doubt as to whether social and family benefits would be indexed to inflation in 2025. Further, due to the February 13 cyber attack by the Family Allowance Fund, CAF called upon all beneficiaries to change their passwords. A campaign that will become mandatory from March 8.