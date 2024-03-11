G2 Esports took on the MAD Lions KOI at the end of Day 2 of the Spring Split

In this closing match of Day 2 of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season, G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI faced off in a match reminiscent of the Winter Finals. Despite a closely fought middle game, Capps and his team managed to win, thus earning their second win of the segment this spring.

High level seating

Tensions are rising in the 2024 LEC Spring Split as the second day of the first week of the regular season gives us a clash reminiscent of the thrilling moments of the Winter Split Finals: MAD Lions KOI take on G2 Esports in what promises to be spectacular. Can’t be missed. This match between MAD Lions KOI and G2 Esports promises to be a clash of titans, highlighting two title contenders who will provide us with a memorable game. While G2 looks to confirm its position as the favorite, MAD Lions looks to show that the Winter Split Finals was just the beginning of a long rivalry.

G2 Esports started their campaign with an emblematic performance against Team BDS, which perfectly illustrated their approach to play: a somewhat chaotic laning phase followed by a mid game where the team literally exploded in terms of play, with Caps in great shape and literally Like incandescent swans. For its part, MAD Lions KOI also opened the season with a victory against SK Gaming. The team was solid, though as the game progressed it revealed some flaws, particularly mistakes and a definite tendency towards overconfidence. However, in the middle of the game, the ranks of the MAD Lions closed, showing a much more skilled and efficient team coordination.

While G2 Esports accelerates, it hurts

The conclusion of this second day was marked by the highly anticipated clash between G2 Esports and MAD Lions KOI, two titans of the European scene. From the start, G2 took control of the match with a phenomenal performance during the lane phase, establishing a significant lead of around 2k gold in 10 minutes of play. This lead grew to 4k gold in 15 minutes, with G2 showing almost complete dominance. Map, despite some resistance from MAD at the top and a protected Dragon to somewhat contain his opponent’s influence. After 20 minutes of play the game took a chaotic turn, with fights breaking out all over the map, resulting in countless kills.

This situation somewhat slowed the progress of G2, who struggled to fully capitalize on their early lead. MAD managed to hold on, hoping to take advantage of their late game-oriented lineup to turn things around. However, G2, guided by an inspired Caps, changed the course of the game with decisive flanking during crucial team fights. This strategic move and a big burst of acceleration allowed G2 to break the deadlock and cruise to victory. Although the MAD Lions offered stiff resistance, holding off G2 for several minutes, G2’s tenacity and experience as European champions eventually won out.

The victory solidifies G2 Esports’ position as one of Europe’s most formidable and tactically agile teams, able to adapt and triumph in complex situations. For MAD Lions KOI, despite the defeat, the performance is a testament to his resilience and potential to compete at the highest level, promising more exciting clashes in the future.

Match results from Week 1 – Day 2

10 March Sunday



finish Team spirit BDS regular season

finish Team heretics snap regular season

finish obsessed Carmine Corp regular season

finish GIANTX SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI G2 Esports regular season

LEC Spring Split Standings