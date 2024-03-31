It’s sad, but you can forget 60 FPS on PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is on the horizon, promising a performance boost for video games. Among the most anticipated titles, GTA 6 posed a real test for the new console. Will it be enough to achieve the 60 frames per second that gamers are hoping for? Nothing is less certain.

GTA 6, disappointing on PS5 Pro?

Is the next generation of PlayStation coming sooner than expected? Leaks and market analysts suggest this. Sony’s PS5 Pro, a supercharged version of the current console, could arrive alongside GTA 6 in late 2024.

But does this mean that GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the decade, will finally run at 60 frames per second? The experts at Digital Foundry are unfortunately dampening the enthusiasm of the players.

PS5 Pro: 4K and Ray Tracing for GTA 6, but 60 FPS still missing

If the PS5 Pro promises significant improvements, especially in terms of the graphics processor (GPU), its main processor (CPU) remains almost the same as the standard PS5 (we only mention +10% performance). It’s the CPU that handles complex simulations in a game like GTA 6, and its limited speed gain at 60 frames per second can dampen hopes for fluidity.

Rich Leadbetter, an expert at Digital Foundry, believes that GTA 6’s performance on the PS5 Pro will be similar to the standard PS5 due to its CPU limitations. He explains in the video that if GTA 6 Classic runs at 30 FPS on PS5, it will probably be the same on PS5 Pro.

On the other hand, the PS5 Pro should run GTA 6 with better graphics and more impressive ray tracing light effects. Another positive point: thanks to its upscaling technology, the famous PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), the console can upscale older PS5 games by displaying them in 4K resolution.

The release of the PS5 Pro is part of Sony’s strategy to revive its sales. Indeed, despite 2023 being a good year for standard PS5 sales during the holidays, the company’s objectives were to be revised downwards. Additionally, the postponement of major PlayStation game releases until 2025 and an internal restructuring suggest a period of adjustments for the video game giant, not to mention the suspension of production of the PSVR 2.