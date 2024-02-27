Regular season schedule

Join us on Saturday March 9th at 5:00 PM for the first day of the LEC Spring Split Season 2024 regular season and the meeting between Team Vitality and Team Heretics. G2 Esports, the reigning champions, will face Team BDS around 7:00 pm, while Karmine Corp will face GiantX around 8:00 pm.

Ask for the program

As previously mentioned, the 2024 LEC Spring Split is set to begin on Saturday, March 9 at 5 p.m., with the first day of competition kicking off the regular season. The day will see teams like Carmine Corp and Rogue back in action, who didn’t make it to the elimination stages of the Winter Split. As the teams are currently enjoying a break, the organizers have announced the match schedule for the first three weeks of this part of the season. The rivalry will begin with a match between Team Vitality and Team Heretics and the day will end with a match between MAD Lions KOI and SK Gaming. The reigning champions, G2 Esports, will face Team BDS in their first match, while Karmine Corp will take on GiantX.

It is important to highlight the schedule changes made regarding the third week of the regular season. These meetings will be held on Friday 22 March, Saturday 23 March and Monday 25 March. Exceptionally, there will be no LEC matches on Sunday, March 24, due to Riot Games’ organization of the Masters Madrid Grand Final on Valorant on the same date.

LEC Spring Split Week 1 Schedule

Saturday 9 March







10 March Sunday







Monday March 11







LEC Spring Split Week 2 Schedule

Saturday 16 March







17 March Sunday







Monday March 18







LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March







Saturday 23 March







Monday 25 March





