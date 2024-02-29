French Cup. Date, time, channel, qualifiers… everything you need to know about the semi-final draw

At the end of the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, Toulouse FC will have just four to go. After OL against Strasbourg (4-3 tab) on Tuesday February 27, Valenciennes in Rouen (1-1, 2-4 tab) the next day and Stade Rennais against Le Puy this Thursday, PSG and OGC Nice on March 13, this 2023/2024 edition The last ticket to the semi-finals will be fought for. But the posters for the final round will be known before the end of this round. Date, time, channel, qualifiers… here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the Coupe de France semi-finals.

When is the draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France?

The draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France will be made shortly before 8pm on Friday 1 March.

On which channel can you watch the draw for the Coupe de France semi-final?

The draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France will be broadcast on France 3, on the Tout Le Sport program starting at 7:54 p.m.

Which teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France?

League 1 : OL, Stade Rennais

League 2: Valenciennes FC

PSG (Ligue 1) or OGC Nice (Ligue 1)