Football – PSG

Mbappé: Controversy at PSG, Ibrahimovic warned!

Published on March 3, 2024 at 5:00 am



Kylian Mbappe did not take his place on the bench with the rest of the PSG group, brought off at half-time by Luis Enrique. Which ignited the web and the media creating a new controversy. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw it all coming.

Kylian Mbappé did not bring satisfaction Louis Enrique Friday evening during first period Monaco And was replaced by the coach of No PSG at half time. Mbappé The substitute did not go to the bench and chose to go for a shower before joining his mother Faiza the husband In the stand of Louis II. A trend that did not go unnoticed and was later widely commented upon.

Mbappé put on a show on the stand, discomfort at PSG

In Fall 2022, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Was interviewing his friend Olivier Dacourt for Canal+. An interview that took place a few months after Kylian Mbappé’s much publicized contract extension suggested that the player had benefited from various bonuses and even a say in the transfer window. According to an error Zlatan Ibrahimovic Which explains that there is nothing bigger than the organization.

“He put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club”