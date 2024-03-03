Mbappé: Controversy at PSG, Ibrahimovic warned!
Published on March 3, 2024 at 5:00 am
Kylian Mbappe did not take his place on the bench with the rest of the PSG group, brought off at half-time by Luis Enrique. Which ignited the web and the media creating a new controversy. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw it all coming.
Kylian Mbappé did not bring satisfaction Louis Enrique Friday evening during first period Monaco And was replaced by the coach of No PSG at half time. Mbappé The substitute did not go to the bench and chose to go for a shower before joining his mother Faiza the husband In the stand of Louis II. A trend that did not go unnoticed and was later widely commented upon.
Mbappé put on a show on the stand, discomfort at PSG
In Fall 2022, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Was interviewing his friend Olivier Dacourt for Canal+. An interview that took place a few months after Kylian Mbappé’s much publicized contract extension suggested that the player had benefited from various bonuses and even a say in the transfer window. According to an error Zlatan Ibrahimovic Which explains that there is nothing bigger than the organization.
“He put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club”
“Mbappé has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. And the club gave him his key. However, you are never bigger than the club. But when the child becomes strong, he can earn money easily. So his parents became lawyers, coaches, agents. From one thing, they become another. And that’s the problem. This is where you lose your self-discipline and who you are. Today, with this new generation, parents, dad, mom, whoever you love, they think they have become stars. They talk in newspapers. But who do you think you are? shut up It is up to your son to work and be disciplined. Mbappé, as a person, I don’t know him well. As a player he is superb. But when you lose discipline, you lose your identity”. A speech that resonates even more strongly considering the current controversy between Kylian Mbappé And PSG…