Free Red Dead Redemption with its DLC, but on one condition

Without a warning shot, Rockstar Games has an overall great offering when it comes to excellent Red Dead Redemption. So the game is “free” on the PS5 and Xbox series, but on one condition.

This offering includes not only the original Red Dead Redemption game, but also its equally great Undead Nightmare DLC. To take advantage of that, what’s more at 60 FPS on PS5, is through the GTA+ service. Keep this offer in your sights.

Red Dead Redemption and its free DLC on consoles via GTA+

Like other subscription services like PSN, Ubisoft or Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games has its own on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, called GTA+. But it apparently doesn’t just concern its legendary franchise of organized crime. Starting today, subscribers to the service can get the classic Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion at no additional cost. This is an opportunity to (re)discover this very high-level debut opus in the best conditions in the company of John Marston.

This is especially the case on the PS5, as this version received a patch last year that allowed access to a framerate of 60 FPS. Unfortunately this is not the case on the Xbox Series X/S, where you have to be content with a cap of 30 FPS. That being said, the game now runs like a charm in 4K. In any case, it’s another great game from Rockstar that PC still doesn’t have, as is surely the upcoming GTA 6.

How to get the game through GTA+

In this case, a maxim that Clint Eastwood really likes to use in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is apt. So there are two categories: those who subscribe to the GTA+ service and others. The subscription itself costs a handful of dollars: €5.99 per month. If you were already an active member, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are yours as long as you purchase a subscription. In order for others to join John Marston in his quest for redemption in this way, they must subscribe.

If you don’t have the original game or don’t now, this is a great way to reconnect with this very believable vision of the Wild West by Rockstar. The program’s sequel (actually a prequel) is the absolute masterpiece that is Red Dead Redemption 2. With these two games, in any case there will be plenty to keep you busy before the release of the next highly anticipated title from the studio: GTA 6.