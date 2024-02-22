Why the PS5 Pro should be released in 2024

Despite the PS5’s success, Sony suffered a dip in sales of its home console over the holidays and shouldn’t improve throughout the year. However, the manufacturer will have an ace up its sleeve to relaunch the machine.

Even with the slim version launched late last year, Sony couldn’t turn things around: PS5 sales weren’t as bright as the manufacturer had hoped during the holidays. So much so that the company is talking about the last phase of the console’s life cycle! Launched in late 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, the PS5 seems to have yet to unleash its full potential.

Forecasts for the year 2024 are even lower, with Sony now predicting 21 million units sold, or 4 million less than previously expected. Does this mean the PS5 is already dead and buried? No, of course: these are volumes that remain very significant, and which will certainly put the PS5 far ahead of the Xbox in the home console market.

However, Sony has to work to keep the flame alive and what better way than marketing the Pro version? PS4 Pro was launched three years after the original model, it could be PS5’s turn this year! At least that’s the feeling interviewed by analysts CNBCFor one simple reason: to be prepared for the monster that will be GTA VI In 2025.

The release of a new game from Rockstar Studios will be a big event that will definitely force players to update their consoles to get the most out of the title. GTA VI Definitely playable on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X (and later on PC), but PS5 Pro might be better suited to follow the adventures of Lucia and her boyfriend.

” There seems to be a broad consensus in the gaming industry that Sony is indeed preparing to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024. “, explains an analyst at Kantan Games, a Tokyo-based consulting firm. ” And Sony will want to make sure it has a really good device ready when GTA VI releases in 2025, a launch that will boost the entire gaming industry. “

The rumors in the corridors surrounding the PS5 Pro, to be taken with the usual grain of salt, advertise a console worthy of a real “gaming” PC. Despite everything, even with this new model in the catalogue, sales of the series may experience a contraction. The standard PS5 will apparently remain on sale, but unlike what happened with the PS4, the entry-level console will retain its current price.

The manufacturer actually ” Optimize sales with greater focus on profit ”, as it declared at the time of last quarter results. In other words, there is no freebie on PS5. And with the PS5 Pro set to be sold more expensively, we shouldn’t see a recovery in sales for the entire series in 2024.

