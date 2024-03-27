Kyiv claims to have arrested two suspected Russian agents

Update on the situation – Ukrainian security services have arrested two people suspected of transmitting the locations of sensitive military targets to Moscow’s forces.

Ukraine says it has arrested two people suspected of being Russian agents. At least one person was killed and four others wounded in the Russian attack. Poland wakes up “An Encounter” With Ukraine on agriculture. Le Figaro This Wednesday March 27 takes stock of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine says it has arrested two suspected Russian agents

The Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday that they had arrested two people suspected of being Russian agents who allegedly transmitted the locations of sensitive military targets to Moscow’s forces. “As a result of a special operation, two FSB officers were arrested in Kyiv and Odessa”The SBU said in a statement, citing Russian security services. “Criminals tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops, then send relevant coordinates to the occupiers to coordinate airstrikes” The Russians, the press release adds.

Two alleged Russian agents “Arrested red-handed while spying on potential targets for Occupiers”, according to the SBU. According to the same source, a suspect photographed a thermal power plant, apparently helping Russia attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Both men have been charged with conspiracy and face life in prison. Ukraine has opened more than 6,600 criminal cases against individuals “For collaboration or other conflict-related crimes” Since the beginning of the invasion, the UN has indicated the end of 2023.

Russian attack kills one and injures four

At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian region of Kherson (south) and four others were wounded in Kharkiv (east) by Russian strikes, regional officials said. The governor of Kherson region said a 61-year-old woman lost her life in her home during a drone strike in the village of Mykhailivka, located on the banks of the Dnieper River, which demarcates the front line in the area. At the end of 2022, the Ukrainian army liberated a significant part of the region, but Russian forces are now actively bombarding the territories that escaped from it, especially Kherson, the regional capital, causing numerous casualties.

Earlier, the governor of Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegobov, announced that three people, aged 55, 56 and 64, had been wounded in Russian night shelling. Another, aged 62, was injured following the drone strike, the official said on Telegram. In total, during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, 13 Russian drones attacked several regions of Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschouk said on Telegram. There were ten “blocked” By Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses over the territories of Kharkiv, Sumy and Kiev, he added, without specifying what happened to the other three drones.

One injured in Russia

In Russia, the military for its part indicated early in the morning that it had destroyed 18 missiles fired by Ukraine with Vampire multiple rocket launcher systems over the Belgorod region. According to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person was injured “By Shrapnel” This border region has been targeted by numerous drone attacks and Ukrainian strikes.

Poland wakes up “An Encounter” With Ukraine on agriculture

Warsaw Report“Sure Encounter” On the eve of the bilateral government meeting, the situation with kyiv on the issue of import and transport of agricultural products divides the two countries. “We can say that there is a certain convergence of positions, but of course (…), everyone fights for himself”Poland’s Agriculture Minister Czesław Sikierski told AFP, who is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solski in the afternoon. “Everything is still ahead of us. Negotiations will certainly not end today.he added.

Krzysztof Paszyk, deputy farmer of the ruling pro-European coalition, told the PAP agency that both countries “About solving these problems”. According to him, the meeting of the two governments in Warsaw on Thursday, the details of which have not yet been announced, will focus in particular on agriculture, trade, economy and military support for Ukraine. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, but their relationship has been poisoned by trade disputes in recent months.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine is expected to visit India

Russia’s traditional partner New Delhi said on Wednesday that Dimitro Kouleba is expected to arrive in India on a two-day visit on Thursday. Foreign Minister of Ukraine in New Delhi his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar will meet and also interact with the Deputy National Security Adviser, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said. Discussions will focus on “Cooperation on Regional and Global Issues of Mutual Interest”, according to Indian diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been criticized for buying millions of barrels of Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, despite Western sanctions against Moscow.