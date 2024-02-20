Australia announced a dramatic strengthening of its navy

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles aboard the Australian Navy ship HMAS Canberra in Sydney on February 20, 2024. David Gray / AFP

Australia is continuing its militarization efforts on Tuesday, February 20, by unveiling plans to significantly strengthen its navy. Canberra plans to increase its defense spending by more than €6.5 billion, and aims to have twenty-six large surface combatants by the next decade, more than double the eleven ships the country currently has.

“This is the largest fleet we’ve had since the end of World War II.”Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said. “The Royal Australian Navy must be able to ensure the safety and security of our shipping lanes (…), Given that it is essential to our way of life and our prosperity”he added.

Australia will have six Hunter-class frigates, three destroyers, eleven multi-role frigates and six advanced surface combatants in its fleet capable of unmanned operations. Some of the ships will be equipped with American Tomahawk missiles capable of long-range strikes deep inside enemy territory – a vital deterrent tool.

Tensions are rising in the region

The announcement follows a significant increase in firepower from China and Russia in the region, amid rising tensions between Washington’s allies and these authoritarian governments. Australia, which formed the Aukus military alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, wants to counter China’s influence, particularly in the South Pacific.

The plan sees Australia increase defense spending to 2.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP), well above the 2% target set by its Treaty Organization partners. North Atlantic (NATO).

Some of the ships will be built in Australia’s Adelaide shipyards (which will employ more than 3,700 people), while one ship’s design will be acquired from the United States and another type of ship may come from Spain, Germany, South Korea or Japan. .

Government has “no more time to waste”

In 2021, Australia announced plans to acquire at least three US-designed nuclear-powered submarines, abandoning an agreement with France to develop conventionally powered submarines, for which it had already invested billions of dollars. The Virginia-class submarines will not carry nuclear warheads and are expected to carry long-range cruise missiles instead. They will represent a radical strengthening of the country’s capabilities in the Asia-Pacific maritime region.

While most experts agree that Australia should be able to achieve a significant naval capability, the country’s major defense projects have long faced delays, sometimes for electoral reasons. They saw spending increases, government coups, policy changes and projects that prioritized local job creation over the real needs of its conservation.

The government should correct the mistakes of the past “No more time to waste” Competition in the region is intensifying, said Michael Shoebridge, a former senior Australian defense official and now an independent analyst. He believes the arms procurement process should be eased, otherwise Canberra is at risk again “Ships entering service too late with systems overwhelmed by delays, construction problems, cost explosions – and ultimately, incidents and technological change”.