Ramadan 2024 Paris: What time is ftour (Iftar) fixed on Saturday March 16, 2024?

Ramadan began in France on Monday March 11, 2024. During this holy month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Every day, the time to break the fast, called Fatur or Iftar, varies by a few minutes. Here is the time to break the fast on this Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The RamadanIt is a holy month Hagirian calendar. Every year during this period, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and this is one of the five pillars. Thus, during the day, seekers abstain from drinking, eating or having intimate relations. Fasting begins at dawn, at morning prayer (Salat al-Fajr) and stops at dusk, which is marked by the fourth prayer of the day Al-Maghrib prayer.

Same as the dates of Ramadan The fact is that it varies by a few days every year Hagirian calendar is based on Lunar cycle (Which is not the case Gregorian calendar), prayer times (and by extension, beginning and breaking the fast) vary daily depending on the sun. Thus, the time of Fatoor (or Iftar) varies by a few minutes every day. Depending on the time of year, the fasting period in one day can become increasingly long or, conversely, short.

So this year, the Ramadan 2024 Occurring after the winter solstice, the days get longer, so it’s the same for the daily fasting time as we progress through this Muslim holy month. At what time is the beginning and breaking of the fast determined? Saturday March 16, 2024 ? For this 6th day of Ramadan, the fast will start at 5:34 AM and end at 7:01 PM.