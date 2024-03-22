When is this planned?

An imminent introduction Fortnite’s first-person (FPS) game mode is generating a lot of excitement among its community later this year. Historically anchored in a third-person perspective, an expansion into the FPS mode has long been hoped for by fans of the game.

These hopes were partially fulfilled by the integration of new weapons offering ADS (Aim Down Sights). Provides immersion reminiscent of classic FPS games Like Call of Duty. This development marks a step towards diversifying the gaming experience.

During the State of Unreal 2024 event hosted by Epic Games, several announcements were made regarding Fortnite. The upcoming arrival of Fall Guys, Transition to UEFN For the Battle Royale mode planned for 2025, and many other new features have been announced.

Confirmation planned?

Confirmation of a FPS mod for 2024 Especially attracted attention, strengthened the expectations of many players. This ad was found With great anticipation, highlighting the continued interest in innovative updates within the Fortnite community.

“Let’s f*king go,” one player said in reaction to the ad, showing general excitement. a Another player noted the impact on Fortnite’s creative mode, expecting a map adaptation inspired by Call of Duty. However, some are expressing reservations fearing too strong similarities to Warzone, a concern already raised during the launch of Chapter 5.

it is It is important to note that this new feature applies Mainly for creator tools under UEFN, and doesn’t radically change the main game modes. The actual implementation of this FPS mod is still awaiting confirmation, leaving the community in suspense.

The announcement of FPS mode in Fortnite is an important step in the evolution of the game, fulfilling a long-standing request of players. These initiatives can enrich the gaming experience and open up new creative possibilities while maintaining the essence of Fortnite. It remains to be seen how this new feature will be received and integrated into the game world, fueling both anticipation and discussion within the community.

