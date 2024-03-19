After more than two years of waiting, the scanner rework has finally arrived in League of Legends

A new total overhaul is coming to League of Legends: Scanners, which was announced almost two years ago. As a reminder, Champion’s overhaul was submitted to a community vote in early 2022. Players had the possibility to choose between 5 champions: Tryndamere, Shayvana, Nocturne, Kog’Maw and Skarner – and it was the latter who won since the Summoner appeared in the Rift in August 2011. The champion is already more than 12 years old. So it will benefit from the highest level of overhaul from the studio: an MVG, visual and gameplay update (or MGU in English that aims to change everything. About the champion to make it almost new).

So it’s time to say goodbye to our good old crystal guardian.

New Mantras!

Scanner was probably one of the champions most deserving of a full update. His abilities were never clear, and playing as a champion was never really satisfying; We’re not saying some of his spells were completely useless, but his gameplay has aged badly compared to newer standards.

result, Champion has continued to lose popularity over the years. He is also currently the least popular character on Summoner’s Rift, being picked in only 0.8% of games; So it was time for Riot Games to give it some love again.

Passive Skill – Tectonic Skarner, Shattered Earth, Uprising, and Impel attacks apply a Tectonic effect for a short period of time. At maximum tectonic effects, enemies take a percentage of HP in magic damage over time. A – Broken Earth Skarner pulls a rock from the ground that increases his attack power and can be thrown as a powerful projectile. A – Rebellion Skarner pulls a rock from the ground that increases his attack power and can be thrown as a powerful projectile. Z – Seismic bastion Scanner gains shield and causes a shock that deals damage and strengthens its shield with each champion hit. E – The effect of Ixtal The scanner charges forward, ignoring the terrain. If it encounters a champion or monster, it grabs it and throws it against a wall to damage and stun it. R – Implementation Scanner deploys its tails to neutralize enemy champions. During this time, it can move freely and drag defenseless victims.

An evolving science

Scanner’s story had several problems. Traditionally associated with Shurima, the scorpion received an update to its lore with the arrival of Seraphine. The Champion, and all hextech technology in general, is revealed to be a conspiracy to hunt down and profit from the gems of the Breakers of the Scanner race.

He will now be associated with the region of Ixtal, from which he will be a guardian against external threats. A task that made him a bit paranoid, that he himself became dangerous. Scanner Overhaul is now available on the PBE and will hit live servers with patch 14.7 scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, according to the official Riot Games calendar.