Fortnite, Rocket League… Are E-Sports Champions Getting Paid Late?

Behind the fun facade of these world-famous video games, there is sometimes a dark side. It’s not Axel Tourette and his mother who would say otherwise. As reported by Le Monde, the young man is one of the rising stars of the video game Rocket League, where he is known as Vatira. His mother is struggling to recover her son’s winnings in numerous e-sports tournaments. The game’s publisher, Epic Games, is owed more than 120,000 euros for the competitions until 2021, according to their statements.

This situation is not an isolated case. For several weeks, dozens of amateur and professional players of Fortnite or Rocket League have expressed their frustration with Epic Games’ payment delays. Jerome Coupez, boss of a professional e-sports player agency, is looking for testimonials to prepare global action. He assured Le Monde that he had collected about a hundred in a few days. Especially that of Mathieu, whose nickname is Grimoire, and who won more than a thousand dollars without ever seeing his suit.

Like other players in the same situation, his age, 17, poses a problem in the remuneration process. But he believes he has done everything according to the rules and criticizes the lack of communication from the publishing company. “I made a total of eleven requests. And sometimes, they stop my request without even giving me an answer.” Celine Tourette, mother of Axel Tourette (…)

