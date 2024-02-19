BrokenBlade wins 2024 LEC Winter Split Playoff Finals MVP

Following the conclusion of the LEC Winter Split 2024 and BO5 Finals between G2 Esports and MAD Lions, Riot Games awarded G2 Esports’ top laner, BrokenBlade, the title of “Most Valuable Player”.

A 13 E title for G2, and the first MVP title for Brokenblade

At the conclusion of this very beautiful and intense final of the LEC Winter Split 2024 playoffs, which saw G2 Esports triumph over MAD Lions, with a final score of 3 to 1, Riot Games announced the player elected as its “Most Valuable Player”. sitting The title of best player in this European Winter segment final for the 2024 season was awarded to G2 top laner Sergeant “Brokenblade” Calic. His performances throughout the season were exceptional, and he especially stood out during the playoffs, intensifying in every match and playing a vital role in his team’s win against the MAD Lions. This recognition marks the first time Brokenblade has won the MVP of the LEC Finals.

In addition to the title, a trophy, a €40,000 prize pool and 120 championship points, Brokenblade and G2 Esports also guarantee their place at the Mid-Season Invitational, which will be held in China from May 1 to 19. The LEC Season Finals are scheduled for next August in Munich, Germany. We’ll meet Brokenblade and fellow Winter Split champions on March 9 to kick off the LEC Spring Split 2024 with the first day of the regular season.