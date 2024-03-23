Rockstar Games begins to fear the delay of GTA 6

GTA VI is the most anticipated game of the decade, no doubt. Scheduled for 2025, Rockstar Games’ blockbuster release may finally be delayed, according to specific sources cited by Kotaku Media. What if Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t come out until 2026?

An achievable release target for 2025 for GTA?

If the release date displayed on the game’s official website is still slated for 2025 at the time of writing, fears are beginning to form in the minds of fans as well as Rockstar Games Studios. He asked his employees to end teleworking in April and to be on site five days a week, which caused some stress and reluctance among staff.





Game release in 2026, very bad scenario for Rockstar (c) Rockstar Games

Fear of leaks and delays

This request will first be linked to security issues caused by teleworking, especially since GTA 6 is, surprisingly, the piece of content most sought after by leakers. But that is not all. A source close to Kotaku claims that Rockstar is starting to doubt whether a release of the game in the first half of 2025 or even the first half of 2025 is possible, as the game’s production may have fallen slightly behind schedule.

A release in 2026 could thus be possible (which would be problematic for the studio’s finances), although according to the same source, autumn 2025 would be the most likely scenario. Fingers crossed.