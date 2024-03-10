Fortnite: Epic Games’ popular game coming back to Apple soon?

What is the future of Fortnite? Could the popular Epic Games game return to Apple’s apps?

Apple has decided to comply with European regulations. Thus, it restores the Epic Games account on the App Store. So Fortnite may return sooner than expected. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Fortnite: A Global Success

Fortnite has attracted more than 200 million people since the end of 2017. The game is accessible on consoles for free, Smartphones, PCs and tablets.

Fortnite’s popularity is global. A game like this has rarely had such success worldwide. So it is a phenomenon that developers Intent to exploit. To do this, they keep introducing new things.

It must be said that there is everything to enthrall the players. as well as level Decorations, graphics, weapons and games. Epic Games works hard not to Disappoint Fortnite players.

“We are glad that the players are enjoying the game and having a good time with it. So the Fortnite team is looking to improve everything across the board.

Before continuing: ” Whether it’s improving performance, creating content or updating existing game assets, we’re always looking to improve the experience.“

Imagine that the situation could change The Apple/Epic Games War. In fact, the Cupertino company has Big news announced.

🚨🍎 I note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple has decided to reverse its decision on the Epic exclusion. From day 2, #DMA Already showing very solid results!#FreeFortnite ⤵️https://t.co/LKbZNd2htb https://t.co/UqMSDgem7m — Thierry Breton (@Thierry Breton) March 8, 2024

Will Epic Games return to Apple soon?

Our colleagues at BFMTV explain that this Friday March 8, “ The publishing company of the video game Fortnite and the European Commission that it will restore the developer account of the Swedish subsidiary of Epic Games. This way the company can start its own store where it can sell its games on iOS. »

European Commissioner Thierry Breton declared this “I note with satisfaction which follows our contacts Apple has decided to reverse its decision to exclude Epic. DMA is already showing very solid results since its second day! ”

It is the Digital Markets Act, also known by the acronym DMA, which imposes an obligation. Forcing six of the tech world’s biggest companies to open up their platforms to competition. Apple is one of them.

However, earlier in the week, Epic Games announced that it had been blocked by Apple. The Apple firm would have denied its arrival in the iPhone manufacturer’s alternative app store.

“A setback described as a retaliatory move by Epic Games following its numerous public criticisms of the Apple brand. » Add our friends from BFMTV.

Following this obstacle, the European Commission so requested Clarification for Apple. ” Under the DMA, there is no room for threats to silence developers“

So there’s a good chance that Fortnite will return to iOS sooner than expected. As a reminder, video games were banned Apple Company in 2020.