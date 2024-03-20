Minecraft 1.20.5 / 1.21: Snapshot 24w12a

Early spring, snapshot 24w12a For versions Minecraft 1.20.5 and 1.21 Available now with New progress in the experimental characteristics of 1.21 and more technical additions and changes to the release 1.20.5.

Practical Features 1.21:

The test room (Trial Chambers) now generate a little more rarely and are a little further apart. Cartographers of “Companion” rank can now sell nearby maps.

(Trial Chambers) now generate a little more rarely and are a little further apart.

Technical Additions and Changes:

version of Resource pack is now 30 .

is now . version of Data pack is now 36 . Added new item stack components: minecraft:food – If present, this item behaves like food (can be eaten). minecraft:max_stack_size – Controls the maximum stack of this item minecraft:max_damage – Controls the maximum damage an item can take (durability). minecraft:fire_resistant – If present, this item is immune to fire. minecraft:rarity – Controls the color of the object’s name. minecraft:tool – controls the behavior of the object as a tool. hide_tooltip – If present, the item tooltip (which contains the item name) is completely hidden. Added progress triggers crafter_recipe_crafted And fall_after_explosion . Adding an entity type tag sensitive_to_smite . Adding the entity subpredicate wolf For wolf types. Entity subpredicates wolf , cat , frog And painting Now accept simple tags and lists instead of simple elements Changing the texture path in wolf_variant To better match other formats. field texture was named from wild_texture wild_texture , tame_texture And angry_texture No need to prefix values ​​anymore textures/ and suffixed with .png .

is now .

Improvements:

Various improvements made with the 24w12a snapshot: MC-266467 – Wind charges Stutter when flying through the air.

MC-267747 – Click and hover events do not work when viewing chat when F1 is enabled.

MC-267933 – Enchanted books not present in Silk Touch and Fortune Creative inventory.

MC-267943 – Special anvil enchantments can be obtained from enchantment tables.

MC-268068 – Some parts of the text in the world reset menu may overlap when using certain resolutions.

MC-268171 – Some UI textures can no longer be transparent in Minecraft.

MC-268311 – Bane of arthropods enchantment uses #arthropods tag instead of #sensitive_to_bane_of_arthropods.

MC-268312 – Impelment enchantment uses #aquatic tag instead of #sensitive_to_impaling.

MC-268343 – Breeze Charge has a sharp and unnatural flight path when hit.

MC-268510 – Toughness enchantment can no longer be applied to items with the NBT attribute “Unbreakable:1b”.

MC-268556 – Wind loads pass through non-solid blocks instead of hitting them.

MC-269083 – Background texture of effects in inventory makes translucent pixels opaque.

MC-269085 – Experience bar and jump bar make pixels translucent instead of opaque.

MC-269169 – Wolf variants missing from progress metrics.

MC-269268 – Components not working on forge table.

MC-269280 – The right side of an incompatible resource or data pack does not render correctly when a scrollbar is present.

MC-269299 – Cannot describe or select red text in “Experiments” menu.

MC-269336 – Crash with set_enchantment item modifier above level 255.

MC-269354 – Subtitle for sound event “minecraft:item.mace.smash_air” is displayed as a raw translation string.

MC-269355 – Solid Core has no equipment requirements.

MC-269356 – A solid core cannot be oriented even though its block states indicate so.

MC-269361 – Strange behavior of wind loads when deflecting.

MC-269373 – /datapack disabled does not work.

MC-269393 – Game crashes when wind charge hits an entity.

MC-269401 – minecraft:set_written_book_pages is incompatible with item modifiers, minecraft:set_name and minecraft:set_lore.

MC-269409 – Unable to run /particle entity_effect.

MC-269419 – Solid Core is not waterproof.

MC-269422 – Carpet no longer prevents fall damage on powder snow.

MC-269452 – Crash when using object modifier with replace_section mode and very large size fields.

MC-269457 – Crash with set_lore item modifier when more than 256 lores are set.

MC-269513 – Maces can break spider webs.

Downloading snapshot 24w12a

These may be early versions of development releases to bribe Be sure to always back up your world!

Your launch Minecraft Launcher And click in the top tab settings. (see picture)

And click in the top tab (see picture) Then check the box snapshot . This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture)

. This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture) Launch a snapshot profile and enjoy the latest news. (see picture)

create new world and click on the button experiments (experiments) . (see picture)

and click on the button (experiments) (see picture) Then press Activate the available feature(s). finish (done). (see picture)

(done). (see picture) Launch the world and enjoy the experimental features.

Our partner play-mc.fr Provides you with a dedicated server for snapshots! This server, renewed every time a weekly snapshot is released, will allow you to explore the world generated according to the last snapshot in creative or survival mode.

Join us using the following address to log in:

snapshot.play-mc.fr