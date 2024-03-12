League of Legends – LFL: GO not yet in play-offs, Solari and Vitality B in favorable waivers

This Wednesday is the 15th day of the French league League of Legends. Finally a Game Inexplicably, the carmine corp blue delayed GO’s qualification for the play-offs. Solari and Vitality BA, for their part, took a big step towards the top 6 with victories over Gameword and Gentle Mates. The team continues to bounce back after a win against South Aegis, BDSA continues to open up.

Photo credit: 239277 Photo Elliott Le Corey/LFL

GO still has to wait. The Red Storm missed out on qualifying for the play-offs of the French league League of Legends By the team ahead of him in the standings, Carmine Corp Blue. This Day 15 shock lived up to expectations and went in all directions. Casey was the first to make it Lead As a result in Middle game Taking all the dragons, but above all thanks to the first Nashor that allowed Pichons to open the map. Blue Wall was thus 6,000 Golden Next after retrieving the second baron. But since the game exploded in that sequence, GO took the Elder Drake after scoring three eliminations.

The two teams were again almost level and the momentum seemed to have shifted. there Game However, it was still far. hackled into Team battles Casey tried multiple times to end the game on hold-ups while playing objectives by Jean “Jezu” Masol’s smolder. Without success and GO managed to not only defend, but also recover a new Elder and a new Baron, which seemed to finally seal the fate of the game. Except for that last one Team fight A miraculous and perfectly paired Volodymyr “Maynter” Sorokin-Kadir “Fleshy” Chemiksz allowed KC to change the course of the game one last time, ending moments later, just over 49 minutes later. A new record in this spring segment

The sun and the life force stop

Another followed Game No League of Legends Champagne between Solari and Gameward. This part may have been a sequel Team battles As long as they are inconclusive. It was necessary to wait for the second encounter against the Infernal Dragons to settle in Solari’s favor, who were indeed ahead. Golden After taking Nashor. If Felix “Kriz” Hellstrom’s Rumble worked early in the match, it was Nicolas “Deke” Gavron who came out later. The Mid laner Tricolor allows itself dash-in 1v5 with his Tristana, To kill the man he replaced at Solari: Pengcheng “Peng” Shen. Solari won fighting And it took a new nashor just to push through and finish Midlane.

At 7-8 three days before the end of the regular season, the Friends team is in a favorable position to qualify for the play-offs. Like Vitality B, winner of the Gentle Mates team, who, decidedly, can’t do it anymore. M8 started the game well, playing cards well, winning the first skirmishes and recovering the first Nashor. But the Gentle Mates were lost while taking it fighting In 4v5 and forgot Josip “Jopa” Chanka Smolder who got the hat trick. Back in the match, the Bees took control and then achieved their third consecutive win.

Ambush TDS

The South team, for its part, buried the Aegis a little more Game Slow but also very slow with first blood recovered in the 18th minute. The only good Team fight Shield was not enough and TDS dominated from start to finish. Southerners are now in a surprise attack, one win away from the top 6 and tied with Gameward and Gentle Mets. Earlier in the day, BDS Academy also secured their 9th straight win against BK ROG. The Swiss structure once again showed its dominance at the championship – especially in 5v5 – draft This time the root: Ergot the top And Camille base. BKR, on the other hand, continues to put itself at risk and, if it needs a real annihilation, could mathematically drop out of the top 6.