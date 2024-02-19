“It’s a really dirty copy”, this GTA 6 fan is mocked by many internet users after creating a completely fictional version of the famous Rockstar game.

Judging by the images shown by the GTA 6 trailer, it’s clear that Rockstar Games wants to focus more on the current consoles alongside the PS5 and Xbox series. So, there is no chance that PS4 and Xbox One users will be able to enjoy this, but for the sake of nostalgia, this gamer has created a physical version of the title. Problem: The latter was insulted and threatened…

This player brings the physical PS4 version of GTA 6 to life

It is in fact on the social network Reddit that the user responds under a pseudonym KoalaWinterYT wants to share his little creation. The latter actually created a GTA 6 cover for the PS4 and for this, he used the game’s official artwork, taking care to add a blue border as well as the inscription “PS4” at the top.

If the result is rather convincing, some Reddit users did not hesitate to joke about its creation, imagining what GTA 6 would look like if it were released on PS4. We’re not going to lie, but at the moment, even with GTA 5, the Sony console is showing signs of weakness, so with a game like GTA 6, we’re not giving the latter much.

So under the post we can see Some memes from Reddit users are having fun with the situation, and some players then suggest that the PS4 will catch fire or explode, and we must admit that they are not far from the truth. However, if some people have fun, Others are much more aggressive and directly attack Koalawinteryty.

Players scam by its creation

Indeed, if we look in more detail, we noticed that some users did not understand that here, it is a composition and that at no time did the author of the publication mention that it was actually a game (there is also mention A fan made of).

As a result, several hateful messages emerged, with some claiming He is just a liar who wants a buzz, and who hopes to be able to scam the weakest people. Then by selling the supposed PS4 version of GTA 6 to kids. But fortunately, some people came to her rescue by clarifying the situation.

Why are people so serious? It’s just a joke, not that he expected anyone to believe he had a pre-release version of GTA 6 lol, even better on PS4. Roar_the_pig



Anyway, we repeat it here but it’s just a build, and under no circumstances will a Rockstar Games title be released on PS4 or Xbox One either.