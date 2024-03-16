Red Dead Redemption 2: New Austin is a gorgeous free map expansion

Few games have received as much critical acclaim as the Red Dead Redemption series from Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games, and Western sequels have gotten even better for free.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Originally released in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the global website Metacritic, the (pre)sequel received an overwhelming score of 97, cementing its place as an all-time great and earning the “must-play” distinction. The overwhelming response from critics and fans is why we’re desperate Red Dead Redemption 3Even though we know it won’t happen until later GTA VI Which will come out in 2025.

While we patiently await the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 3 To be officially announced by Rockstar Games, modders continue to do the work of the gods to bring new content to the games we love and Red Dead Redemption 2 There is no exception. Created by a talented team of developers, one of these mods is “Project New Austin 1907” and features locations from the original game. Red Dead Redemption Since 2010 as well as a classic color palette. Best of all, it’s free to download right now via Nexusmods.

“The New Austin 1907 Project”: “Bring back these classics RDR1 Adds new life to the locations and the game already by creating a more believable 1907 version of the map. It also features the new Austin color scheme of Spaghetti Western from the first game. Bikes to all locations, increased passenger density and RDR1 Accurate layout with as much detail as possible.

Among the locations that this mod brings back are Armadillo, Blackwater, Coots Chapel, Critchley’s Ranch, Cueva Seca, Gaptooth Break, McFarlane’s Ranch, Pike’s Basin, Plainview, Venters Place, Worthington Ranch and more.

Unfortunately, like most mods, “Project New Austin 1907” is only available on PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now and backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.