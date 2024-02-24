Fortnite, a game that appeals to the youth, but at what age can my child play it?

What is Fortnite?

It is a game that combines survival, construction and strategy in an open world. It is available in two main modes: “Save the World”, a cooperative survival game against hordes of zombies, and “Battle Royale”, the most popular version where 100 players compete until the last survivor. Its stylized universe, close to cartoons, and its absence of graphic violence make it a visually friendly game for young audiences.

Minimum age to play

The PEGI rating recommends the game for ages 12 and up, mainly due to its scenes of moderate violence. However, this recommendation is based on the content of the game and not on the maturity of each child. Indeed, the game allows players to communicate with each other, which requires a certain awareness of the dangers of the Internet and online interactions.

How to support your child

Dialogue: The first step is to open the conversation. Talk to your child about the aspects of gambling that worry you and the importance of staying safe online.

Play with: Trying out a game with your child can be a great way to understand their attraction to the game and measure its emotional and behavioral impact.

Set limits: With Fortnite offering so many in-app purchases, setting clear rules about play time and in-game spending is crucial.

How to manage risks

Cost: Be careful about in-app purchases. Talk to your child about the value of money and monitor your credit card usage.

Online interactions: Make your child aware of the dangers of talking to strangers and encourage them to share any negative experiences with you.

Adjust the minimum age for your child

The decision to allow your child to play this game depends on their maturity and the judgment of your parents. Some children under the age of 12 may be ready for Fortnite, especially if played under supervision and in a controlled environment. However, communication and monitoring are key to ensure the experience remains positive and rewarding.